Drew McIntyre reveals interesting story behind how he came up with the Claymore Kick

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was the guest on the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin. During the interview, The Rattlesnake asked Drew McIntyre about how he came up with his finisher, the Claymore Kick. McIntyre revealed that he came up with the move while he was in 3MB:

"It was brought to me because of 3MB. The greatest thing that 3MB ever gave me was the Claymore. If you remember the beginning of 3MB, we had the super tight leather pants that the office made because I certainly did not have them commissioned."

McIntyre also revealed how his leather pants in 3MB accidentally led to the Claymore Kick. McIntyre went to hit a big boot and had to adjust his other leg due to the leather pants, leading to him inadvertently hitting what he later dubbed the Claymore Kick:

"I'm running around in those 80s tight rock and roll pants and I was running to give a boot in the first match that I had in those leather pants, and as I was running, raising my leg for the boot, I realize 'oh, these things are going to split at the crotch'. I don't want my crotch to split, so I kicked up the other leg, knocked out my opponent and knocked myself out at the same time. Like, I remember getting up, doing an arm ringer after I did the maneuver, let the arm go, walked across the ring, tagged out and fell to the floor because I'd knocked myself silly. Got to the back and someone pulled me aside and said, 'If you can do that move without killing yourself you've got something cool there.' And I worked on it, worked on it, and I used it as a part of 3MB as my big maneuver that I would use, but it was created because of those tight leather pants."

Drew McIntyre successfully defended the WWE Championship at TLC

Drew McIntyre defended the WWE Championship at the TLC PPV against AJ Styles. The Miz came out and cashed in his MITB contract at one point in the match. As Miz tried to climb the ladder and retrieve the belt, he was stopped in his tracks by Styles' associate Omos.

Drew McIntyre ended up regrouping and, in a dominant performance, retrieved the title to walk out of TLC still the WWE Champion.

