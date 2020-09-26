Drew McIntyre reveals he listened to Brock Lesnar's entrance music before their WrestleMania match

Current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed an interesting detail in his preparation for his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre captured the first WWE Championship of his career against The Beast Incarnate on the grandest stage of them all earlier this year. However, The Scottish Psychopath has given some insight into his mindset during the day of the highly anticipated showdown. Specifically, what music he was listening too.

During an interview with GQ UK, Drew McIntyre stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nobody was allowed into the WWE Performance Center with him for the WrestleMania 36 tapings. Therefore, McIntyre got in the zone by listening to his preferred selections of bands and artists during the car journey to the WWE Performance Center:

"I drove to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. With the situation and the way things were, nobody else could come in the building, so my wife couldn't even come with me to watch, I had my gear bag and my new ring jacket that I was going to wear for WrestleMania, which was specially made. In the car I was listening to a mix of Oasis, Guns N' Roses and Johnny Cash."

Scotsman @DMcIntyreWWE became the first British @WWEUK world champion just as the pandemic hit. We asked him to give a little glimpse into how you train for a wrestling match with no gyms and how you win when there's no crowd to cheer you on.https://t.co/Tn8T15kJtS — British GQ (@BritishGQ) September 22, 2020

Drew McIntyre listens to Brock Lesnar's entrance music at the gym?

Continuing to discuss the music he listened to ahead of his WrestleMania showdown, Drew McIntyre revealed that he actually listened to his opponent, Brock Lesnar's, WWE entrance music.

The current WWE Champion also revealed that he has listened to Brock Lesnar's entrance theme during his gym sessions for several years. Drew McIntyre admitted that Lesnar's music has even motivated him to perform better in the gym on several occasions:

"I actually listened to Brock's theme music: I normally listen to it when I'm struggling on my heaviest sets in the gym and suddenly I'd be able to squat more than I ever have in my life. I've done that for years."

This is my WrestleMania moment. In a Mania unlike any other I couldn’t help but break the “fourth wall” to say thank you. Thank you all for choosing WWE as an escape right now and THANK you for believing in a kid who wouldn’t take no for an answer #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Gu8MubP3zX — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 8, 2020

This Sunday, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match at WWE Clash of Champions: Gold Rush.

Who do you think will leave Clash of Champions: Gold Rush as the WWE Champion? Drew McIntyre or Randy Orton?