Drew McIntyre reveals the match he is saving for when fans return

Drew McIntyre's journey in WWE is nothing short of a fairytale. Who knew the Superstar who was released in 2014 with such little fan support would return six years later and hold the top prize of the company. Back when Drew McIntyre was released in 2014, his last stint was as a member of 3MB, a group that was used for comic relief. Now, he is the Scottish Psychopath, whom no one would want to mess with.

In January this year, Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble match to book his spot to challenge the WWE Champion at WrestleMania. Come WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre, had the daunting task of beating Brock Lesnar ahead of him. At the PPV, the Scottish Psychopath beat The Beast Incarnate in five minutes to win his first-ever WWE Championship.

As WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre has successfully defended the Title against some formidable opponents such as The Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton. This weekend, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Clash Of Champions.

The match Drew McIntyre wants to save for when fans return

Drew McIntyre was in an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling. During the conversation, the WWE Champion was asked about heading to NXT UK to face their Champion, WALTER. Drew McIntyre responded, saying that he would love to have that match but would save it for when fans return to arenas.

“Yes, I’m bothering Triple H all the time, although I’m sure that I’m not the only one who bothers him, so that he lets me go to NXT here in America or more specifically to NXT UK but obviously, with the current restrictions it is not possible, so I think that now that I am WWE Champion, What else can I do? What I can do? Let me go to NXT UK! Give me a PPV in UK and then let me go to NXT UK. Yes, the greatest match I could have is against WALTER, I think it would be very cool to save it for when the fans can get back in the building.”