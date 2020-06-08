Drew McIntyre reveals his mom's reaction when he wanted to start training at age 11

McIntyre recalls telling his mom about a guy who provided training.

It took a while for him to convince her, and the rest is history.

McIntyre and his mom

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently had a chat with Jonathan Snowden of WrestleJoy and opened up on growing up wanting to be a professional wrestler. McIntyre talked about wanting to start training at an early age, and what his mother thought of the same.

According to McIntyre, his mother reminded him that he was just 11 and he was absolutely not going ahead with it.

I would say, ‘There’s this guy in Newcastle training people.’ My mother said, ‘No, you’re 11 years old. You’re absolutely not doing that.’ The next year I’d find somebody else who was offering wrestling training in a little ad in a magazine. ‘Drew, you’re absolutely not doing it.'

Drew McIntyre eventually succeeded in convincing his mom

McIntyre was resilient and finally managed to convince his mother to let him start training. By early 2010, he had become a major name on WWE SmackDown, and was dubbed as "The Chosen One" by Vince McMahon himself. During the end of his first run in WWE, McIntyre had turned into an enhancement talent, and his morale was at an all-time low. His WWE departure was the best thing that could have happened to him at the time.

Six years later, McIntyre is holding the WWE Championship and has a lot left in the tank. The prophecy was finally fulfilled at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the title.