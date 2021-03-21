Drew McIntyre reveals which night of WrestleMania 37 he wants to wrestle

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes. During the interview, McIntyre discussed WrestleMania 37 which is set to take place on the 10th and 11th of April from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Drew McIntyre will face Sheamus at WWE Fastlane later tonight. McIntyre lost the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV. The Miz cashed in his MITB contract after McIntyre retained the title in the men's Elimination Chamber match.

How it started almost 20 years ago. Tomorrow #NoHoldsBarred at #WWEFastLane is how it will end.



See you soon...”brother” pic.twitter.com/wziBTEglzi — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 20, 2021

During his interview with Forbes, Drew McIntyre was asked which night of WrestleMania he would prefer to wrestle. Here's what McIntyre had to say:

"If I had to pick where I wanted to be, I would obviously pick the last match of the second night just like last year. You can be the main event of Night 1, but the main event of Night 2 is the final, final match. That’s what people talk about. You’re looking to send people home with a smile on their face—or, the people watching at home end the night with a big smile on their face. I got the chance to do it last year, and I hope I get the chance to do it this year. Or, perhaps Lashley’s got crazy momentum, maybe they’ll be frowning after my moment."

Drew McIntyre's thoughts on WWE hosting WrestleMania over two nights

Drew McIntyre also opened up about WWE hosting WrestleMania over two nights again. The former WWE Champion said he liked the new two-night format:

"If you’re able to give everyone a whole weekend of WrestleMania—especially in the future, when we start traveling, and they’re just going to have an amazing weekend planned, and you get one night of a few hours of amazing action; then perhaps you want to do the second night of a few hours of amazing action—you get that energy from beginning to end."

Drew McIntyre also added that he felt hosting WrestleMania over two days was the correct decision. He further added that he hopes WWE sticks to hosting WrestleMania over two days in the future.