Drew McIntyre reveals his plans for a "very personal" feud with Jinder Mahal

Drew McIntyre confirmed that he was pushing for a match against Jinder Mahal.

Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal were speculated to clash in a match for the WWE Championship.

Back in 2012, WWE took three young talented men and put them together calling their alliance 3 Man Band. Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater were the three men that were seen continuously taking pinfalls and losing to the top babyfaces of the company. Their run as 3MB came to an end in less than two years when Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal were released from their contracts in 2014.

Fast forward to 2017, and Jinder Mahal returned to the WWE and soon beat Randy Orton to win his first WWE Championship. The Maharaja held on to the Title for 170 days before dropping it to AJ Styles. As for Drew McIntyre, he very recently realised his dream of becoming WWE Champion when he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in April.

Since winning the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre has defended the Title against many formidable opponents such as The Big Show, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. The Scottish Psychopath is on a collision course with Dolph Ziggler with the two set to square off at WWE Extreme Rules in a match of The Showoff's choice.

Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal's reported feud

In April, after Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship, Jinder Mahal made his return to WWE RAW defeating Akira Tozawa. The Maharaja looked to be in the best shape of his life, but a month later, he had to undergo surgery on his knee and has been out of action since. On the day of Jinder Mahal's return, the WWE RAW announce team kept reiterating the fact that Mahal was a WWE Champion.

When WWE fans saw The Maharaja return, they instantly speculated that he would face Drew McIntyre in a match for the WWE Championship. It was later reported that WWE had planned a match between the two, but Jinder Mahal's injury had derailed those plans.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Drew McIntyre shared how he saw the feud play out.

“When my mum passed etc, he was the one making sure I was OK. I think bringing that kind of stuff to television, I’m not afraid to talk about it and I think it would make compelling viewing while also create a really interesting character to take Jinder to the next level, because we need stars right now. A situation like that would really help both of us and be entertaining for the audience.”