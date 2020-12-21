Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show has had greats like The Undertaker, Bret Hart and Kurt Angle as guests, and he had a future great and the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, as his guest this past week.

Stone Cold Steve Austin asked to see the WWE Championship belt, and after viewing it, asked Drew McIntyre if the guys in the locker room told him to wear his first title in WWE, the Intercontinental Championship, all the time. The WWE Hall of Famer asked McIntyre if he has worn his belt through the airport.

Drew McIntyre said that he would wear the WWE Championship all the time if he could "get away with it" and stated jokingly that his wife kicks it out of the bed. The Scotsman spoke about how Randy Orton ribbed him when he won the title in 2009.

"I have not (worn) the WWE Championship through the airport. When I won the IC title, it was the same night Sheamus won the WWE title, in 2009. And I remember Randy (Orton) was sitting there - Randy is a little bit different now to back then - he was like, 'hey guys, you have to wear the title tonight when you come out to Applebee’s for dinner.' He thought about it and went, 'maybe not the WWE title but Drew you have to wear the IC title.' I have to wear it to the Applebee’s and sit there with it? He said, 'yeah.' I was like, 'oh, no, okay.' So I'm walking in with the tile and I'm like, 'oh, I'm so upset I'm the Intercontinental Champion of the world and I'm wearing it in public.' I was loving it, I was a kid, legit 23-24 years old, walking around bragging."

Drew McIntyre said it was a cool moment for him and he was not embarrassed whatsoever. He said that the people at Applebee's were loving it and he was loving it as well, and he jokingly thanked Randy Orton for it.

Drew McIntyre's singles titles in WWE

Drew McIntyre won his first title in WWE, the Intercontinental Championship, at TLC in 2009 when he defeated John Morrison for the title. That is the only singles title that McIntyre has won in WWE apart from the NXT Championship and the WWE Championship.

