"I didn't love it"- Drew McIntyre reveals conversation with Vince McMahon about initial WWE character plans

Drew McIntyre was first introduced to the WWE Universe as the Chosen One by Vince McMahon. The CEO of WWE proclaimed that McIntyre was a future world champion, which turned out to be true albeit a decade later.

The Chosen One character was something that initially worked quite well for McIntyre. Within a few months of his main roster debut, Drew won the Intercontinental Championship after defeating John Morrison at TLC 2009.

However, this wasn't always the planned route for Drew McIntyre's character. Appearing on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the two-time WWE Champion discussed initial plans pertaining to his character and the conversation he had with Vince McMahon regarding it:

"When I was about to come out of FCW, I remember the character, and some people have heard of this but many haven't, but my character pitch was gonna be The Runway Man where I was gonna be a male model, and I think this is what became of Fandago eventually. It was kinda modified but yeah, there was gonna be a catwalk and I was gonna walk to the ring as a male model. That was a whole thing and I was like 'Alright, I'll make it work'.

"So it was pitched to me while I was working on stuff. I was 265 when I was tagging with Wade in FCW and I leaned down to the size of the chosen one which was about 230. I was getting ready to be a male model and then I went to T.V., I had my sit down with Vince, and I made it clear that I didn't love it but I'll make it work. Whatever he thinks is best but thankfully he did not feel it was best and just kinda let me be myself and did the chosen one thing."

Drew McIntyre was released from WWE in 2014

Following his stint as The Chosen One, Drew was booked in various different storylines but they never picked up any steam before he was finally put into a faction called 3MB with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

Despite being well-liked by fans, the group did not get a proper push in WWE and thus it was decided to disband the faction. This brought Drew's first run in WWE to an end with him being released in 2014.

