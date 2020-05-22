Drew McIntyre reveals his stance on potentially being named the Sports Personality of the Year

Drew McIntyre has had a great 2020 so far

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has stated that he likes the idea of being awarded the British Sports Personality of the Year. The former NXT Champion is being touted as one of the names to win the prestigious award, along with the likes of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and World Boxing Council Champion Tyson Fury.

✅ First British Royal Rumble winner

✅ First British WWE World Champion

👀 SPOTY 2020?@DMcIntyreWWE is a strong contender in our eyes... pic.twitter.com/c8JJ1j3T49 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 21, 2020

Drew McIntyre, meanwhile, is open to the idea, although he did admit to BT Sport WWE that the idea of a wrestler being in the running for the award seems unfathomable to him.

“The idea of a wrestler even being mentioned in the conversation for the Sports Personality of the Year, it’s just absolutely insane to me. It actually shows the global reach of WWE. For people back home, I am obviously the first British Royal Rumble winner and the first British WWE Champion to those who know and that’s pretty cool.

“But to those who don’t know are going to go, like, ‘hmm, that’s weird, a wrestler being considered for the Sports Personality of the Year.”

Drew McIntyre likes the idea

He, however, then took to Twitter to state that he likes the fact that he is being mentioned for such an honor as it could help bring some new British fans to the pro-wrestling industry.

I do like this Sports Personality of the Year talk, especially if it can be used to educate people about our industry and bring more British fans into the WWE universe https://t.co/d5uTIyRyJM — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 21, 2020

