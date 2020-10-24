Drew McIntyre reveals how his time outside WWE helped him evolve as a performer

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton have been in the midst of a heated feud over the WWE Championship in recent months. The feud has seen Randy Orton fracture Drew McIntyre's jaw. Matters will finally come to a head this Sunday night at Hell In A Cell as Drew McIntyre defends the WWE Championship against Randy Orton one more time.

But just so we’re reminded of the ones who are held back, up front there ought to be a man in black...#HIAC #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kzONUUuQg8 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 20, 2020

Drew McIntyre on how he evolved as a performer during his time outside WWE

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling. McIntyre, who was released by WWE in 2014, spoke about how his time away from the company helped him evolve and grow as a performer during his time away on the independent circuit. McIntyre spoke about his achievements during his time away from WWE and how more ring time helped him as a performer:

A lot of it was such a surprise. Just the things we were able to achieve were such surprises. It was an incredible growth period for wrestling outside of WWE. I was fortunate of the company leading the charge, but I guess that was the most surprising part. When I returned to the UK with ICW and multiple promotions there, or EVOLVE in America, or different companies across the world – the way people looked up to me as a leader and you see in the documentary, you hear me talk about I was really not confident at the time where I was at in my career, I hadn’t done anything serious in a few years and hadn’t really had much ring time and wasn’t really feeling so sure about myself. H/T: 411Mania

Drew McIntyre added that he also felt motivated by everyone who came up to him and looked up to him. He said that when people looked up to him, he slowly grew into the role. The WWE Champion also said that it was the people who believed in him helped him step up and grow as a performer during his time outside the WWE.

Drew McIntyre defends the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Hell In A Cell this Sunday night.