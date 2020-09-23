Drew McIntyre reveals why his title reign is the most unique one in WWE history

Drew McIntyre is currently in the middle of an extremely dominant run in WWE, as the WWE Champion. Ever since he won the title on WWE RAW, he has been the face of WWE in more ways than one. Drew McIntyre is a champion in WWE in a very unique time for the company, as for the first time in the company's history, WWE has had to put on shows without a physical audience for six months.

During his recent interview with PW Insider, Drew McIntyre talked about the uniqueness of the current situation and he also talked about how his WWE Championship reign is the most unique one in history.

Drew McIntyre on why his WWE Championship reign is unique

Drew McIntyre has come a long way in his career in WWE. However, when it comes to his WWE Championship reign, it is very unique as it is taking place at a time when there is no audience physically present in the WWE arenas. He talked about how unique his run has been.

"We're in uncharted waters - Drew McIntyre finally wins the World Title and a worldwide pandemic happens. So, innovating and adapting, and it has been a fun process for me on TV as a character to figure out things, like looking at the camera, and sending little messages to fans at home which we couldn't have done before and making it clear to the rest of the roster, 'hey if the Champ's doing it, we can do it too, let's try new things."

Drew McIntyre also talked about his coming match with Randy Orton. McIntyre is set to face Orton in an Ambulance Match at WWE Clash of Champions, and said that if he can't meet Randy Orton at his level, then he was not deserving of the WWE Championship.

"I've been able to step up and go to Randy's level and swim with him because if I can't swim with Randy Orton I don't deserve to be WWE Champion."

Readers can also check out Drew McIntyre's interview with Sportskeeda where he named dream opponents that he would like to face in WWE.