Drew McIntyre reveals what Vince McMahon taught him backstage in WWE

Drew McIntyre was recently in an interview with PW Insider, where he opened up about Vince McMahon and how he has taught him a lot backstage in WWE. Drew McIntyre also talked about his backstage relationship with the WWE Chairman.

For those fans familiar with McIntyre's origins in WWE, they will know that the current WWE Champion came into WWE labelled as 'The Chosen One' by Vince McMahon himself. While his original run in WWE did not go according to plan, when he did make his return to the company, he did so triumphantly. Within months of his return, he was the NXT Champion, and with 2 years of coming up to the main roster, he has become one of the most dominant WWE Champions in recent memory.

Drew McIntyre on learning from Vince McMahon in WWE

Drew McInyre has been extremely dominant over this year in WWE. After winning the WWE Royal Rumble 2020, he went on to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. Performing in front of an empty arena, Drew McIntyre was able to defeat Brock Lesnar, and then later defeat Big Show on that same night, winning, and staking his claim to the WWE Championship.

Now, McIntyre has talked about talking to Vince McMahon and how the WWE Chairman and he interact backstage. He revealed that McIntyre was learning a lot of lessons from Vince McMahon and that he was taking his time in doing so.

"Backstage, I'm obviously building my relationship with Mr. McMahon. There's always lessons to be learned, when you get to interact with the boss. I always take great pride in maximizing those minutes because every single second is a learning experience, and just overall - this is what I've been waiting for, this is what I've been looking forward to, and I am maximizing every second, I'm not wasting one second of any day."

While Drew McIntyre has been learning from Vince McMahon, he is in for a tough match this Sunday, when he faces Randy Orton to defend the WWE Championship.

