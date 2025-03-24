Drew McIntyre reveals why his wife threatened to leave him

Drew McIntyre met his wife Kaitlyn Frohnapfel a year before WWE fired him in 2014. Professionally, things were going well for the Scottish wrestler. However, the same couldn't be said about his personal life.

When McIntyre suffered a severe neck injury in 2016, which helped him in the long run, his wife had to put a mirror in front of him so that he could get there.

Speaking on the UNTAPPED podcast, Drew McIntyre discussed his reliance on alcohol and overall feelings of unhappiness despite doing reasonably well outside WWE. His wife Kaitlyn gave him a reality check when he did not learn from his serious neck injury, which kept him away from the ring for eight months.

"I broke my neck at the peak of it all. I was out for eight weeks. That was the first ever time in my life, between school, WWE, and the independent run outside of WWE," Drew McIntyre said. "My wife told me, 'You've got to get yourself together. You’re going to crash and burn.' 'What are you talking about? I’m the biggest wrestler in the world outside of WWE. Things are great.' She said, 'No, you’re burning the candle at both ends. You’re jumping from country to country, and you're drinking all the time. It’s going to come crashing down. And not only that - I’m going to leave your a**e,'" McIntyre narrated his anecdote. [From 14:39 to 15:12]

The former WWE Champion said one could fool almost everybody, but advised people to never fool themselves. Eventually, he re-signed with WWE, and the rest is history.

Will Drew McIntyre win the WWE world title again in 2025?

Although Drew McIntyre has won the world title thrice, the first two happened during the pandemic, with alkost no fans in attendance. Another time was last year's WrestleMania, which he lost the gild in mere minutes. Surprisingly, McIntyre has never held the championship in front of a live crowd.

Last year, The Scottish Warrior put on an exceptional program on RAW with CM Punk. Could WWE reward him with his fourth world title, only this time, in front of the fans in attendance?

