Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast. During the interview, the WWE Champion discussed his WWE 24 documentary amongst other topics.

Speaking about the WWE 24 documentary, Drew McIntyre said that going in, he didn't want to hold back and expressed the same to both WWE Network as well as his family and friends. He added:

Tell the true story, and not just the good times but the bad times and the really, really bad times, because I don't want to lie to my fans. I want them to know exactly who I am, and hopefully I can, you know, inspire them during these difficult times. The night is always darkest before the dawn.

Drew McIntyre also spoke about the parts in the documentary that showed the emotional period when his mother passed away. The WWE Champion said that those parts are still difficult to watch:

The time in my life when my mother got sick and inevitably passed. When I talk about that in the documentary, I can't watch that and watch myself talking about it. It's hard to watch my dad get emotional about it, also. Even watching my dad with how proud he is of me, thanking my wife for looking after me, and helping me finally grow up from a boy in my early career, getting fired, to finally becoming a man because she's a huge part of my story. So those parts are pretty difficult for myself to watch. H/T: WrestlingINC

McIntyre added that his aim with the WWE 24 documentary was to let the whole world know the story of his family.

Drew McIntyre reveals if he would shave his beard

Later on in the interview, Drew McIntyre was asked about whether he would shave and go back to his clean-shaven look. It was an emphatic no from McIntyre who said that he wouldn't be able to pull off the rugged Scottish look without his beard:

Absolutely not. I still look about 15 [years old] underneath this beard. I know when I was younger, I looked like one of those Abercrombie Fitch models, or a swimsuit model, or something... Underneath this beard is still that baby face. It doesn't quite complete the rugged, Scottish look. H/T: WrestlingINC

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Hell In a Cell later this month.