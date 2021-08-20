"If you stick to that path, you'll make it count" - Drew McIntyre's advice to anyone hoping to work for WWE (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has told aspiring wrestlers and future WWE hopefuls that looking “big and tough” is not enough to make someone stand out.

Ahead of this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam event, WWE invited 38 prospects to tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. Four of the most influential people in NXT – Matt Bloom, Samoa Joe, Triple H, and William Regal – were present at the tryouts.

Speaking from the tryout facility, Drew McIntyre said to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino that budding WWE stars should not focus on looking like Brock Lesnar. Instead, he believes wrestling’s next generation should find a trainer who has a proven track record.

“Look for trainers who have produced those students who have done it at a high level,” McIntyre said. “Start there, get doing shows, get your reps in, think about your character. What’s gonna make you stand out? Not just, ‘I’m a big guy, I’m big and tough.’ We’ve got big, tough guys. You’re not gonna be bigger and tougher than Brock Lesnar and the likes.

“Just think what’s gonna make you stand out, get those reps in, have that passion, never give up, keep pushing forward, pushing forward, pushing forward. You’ll get that second opportunity. I guarantee you, if you stick to that path, you’ll make it count.”

Watch the video above to hear Drew McIntyre’s honest thoughts about his release from WWE in 2014 and his 2017 return. He also discussed Jinder Mahal’s similar journey back to WWE after receiving his release.

Drew McIntyre’s take on this week’s WWE tryouts

Take a look inside WWE's 2021 Las Vegas Tryouts ahead of this Saturday's #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/rN8vob4jqA — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2021

Footage from WWE’s social media accounts showed Triple H addressing the 38 prospects earlier this week in Las Vegas. The NXT founder said he was “looking for who I can’t stop looking at” during the tryouts.

Drew McIntyre, who was also present on the second day of the tryouts, was “very impressed” with what he saw.

“It’s really cool to see everyone get this opportunity,” McIntyre said. “I’m honestly a little bit jealous. This didn’t exist when I first started, but it is awesome. WWE is providing an opportunity for some WWE hopefuls. I’ve been told about how rough it’s been the past couple of days. They’ve really been put through their paces, and the fact that I saw the last hour and they were still giving so much passion, so much heart, I was very impressed.”

Drew McIntyre was one of many WWE stars at the tryout facility. Samoa Joe, who recently began working as a talent scout, told Rick Ucchino that “a lot of potential superstars” featured in the two-day tryouts.

