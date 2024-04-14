Drew McIntyre's brother shares emotional tribute despite WrestleMania fiasco

WWE star Drew McIntyre's brother is immensely proud of his brother's achievements at WrestleMania XL.

Drew put on a stellar performance against a weary Seth Rollins. He ended Seth's lengthy title reign with multiple devastating Claymores in the bout and became the new World Heavyweight Champion. The moment was everything The Scottish Warrior had hoped for as he celebrated the title win in front of family, friends, and fans. However, it didn't last long as he started taunting CM Punk. Punk in return, attacked Drew, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in The Bank contract and end McIntyre's reign in a little over five minutes.

Earlier this week, Drew's brother, John Galloway spoke on Twitter about the WrestleMania moment. He mentioned that despite how it all went down, their departed mother would have been incredibly proud of her son. He mentioned how both boys dearly missed their mom.

"No matter how the night ended, this moment was everything. I thought of our mum and how proud she would have been to see her baby boy win at the grandest stage of them all. It never gets easier not having her with us 💔."

CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre once again on RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre was ready to avenge his humiliation at WrestleMania XL. He walked into a Fatal Four-Way Match against Ricochet, Jey Uso, and Bronson Reed to identify the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In the final stages of the matchup, Drew looked poised to win the encounter. Just when he was getting ready to hit the Claymore on Jey, CM Punk showed up and distracted him. This momentary lapse of concentration allowed Jey to pin The Scottish Warrior.

Drew is certainly irate with Punk for costing him a title twice in a row. It will be interesting to see the two men lock horns when The Best in The World is cleared for in-ring action.

