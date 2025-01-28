Drew McIntyre's future might be a topic of major concern in WWE after RAW, notes veteran (Exclusive)

He has been an exceptional performer for WWE since his return in 2017, but Drew McIntyre's current booking has perplexed many. Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the Scotsman.

McIntyre has somewhat been a lone wolf and a heel who has stayed firm on his strong on-screen opinions on Monday Night RAW. While his banter on social media and the microphone is unmatched, the former WWE Champion might not have the same aura he once developed as an in-ring star.

The Scottish Warrior's presentation was discussed on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. During the chat, Vince Russo briefly pointed out the booking issues with McIntyre.

Vince Russo believed WWE put Drew McIntyre in weird situations as he either lost due to a move like a roll-up or he went "50-50" with his opponents. The manner in which McIntyre's matches have gone has led Russo to be concerned about the RAW Superstar's future in WWE.

The former writer had no clue what the company's long-term goals were for McIntyre, as he noted below:

"I have no idea, bro. He either gets beaten up, with like a last-second something or he is going 50-50 with Sami Zayn. I have no idea." [From 33:40 onwards]

Drew McIntyre has been embroiled in a storyline with Sami Zayn on TV and he picked up another win over his rival this week on RAW.

