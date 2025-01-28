  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Drew McIntyre's future might be a topic of major concern in WWE after RAW, notes veteran (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre's future might be a topic of major concern in WWE after RAW, notes veteran (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Jan 28, 2025 08:08 GMT
Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman on RAW. [Image via WWE.com]
Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman on RAW [Image via wwe.com]

He has been an exceptional performer for WWE since his return in 2017, but Drew McIntyre's current booking has perplexed many. Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the Scotsman.

McIntyre has somewhat been a lone wolf and a heel who has stayed firm on his strong on-screen opinions on Monday Night RAW. While his banter on social media and the microphone is unmatched, the former WWE Champion might not have the same aura he once developed as an in-ring star.

The Scottish Warrior's presentation was discussed on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. During the chat, Vince Russo briefly pointed out the booking issues with McIntyre.

also-read-trending Trending

Vince Russo believed WWE put Drew McIntyre in weird situations as he either lost due to a move like a roll-up or he went "50-50" with his opponents. The manner in which McIntyre's matches have gone has led Russo to be concerned about the RAW Superstar's future in WWE.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

The former writer had no clue what the company's long-term goals were for McIntyre, as he noted below:

"I have no idea, bro. He either gets beaten up, with like a last-second something or he is going 50-50 with Sami Zayn. I have no idea." [From 33:40 onwards]
youtube-cover

Drew McIntyre has been embroiled in a storyline with Sami Zayn on TV and he picked up another win over his rival this week on RAW.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी