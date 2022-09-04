"Hollywood here I come" - Drew McIntyre's message to The Rock after his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre sent a message to The Rock after his loss to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

At the premium live event, Solo Sikoa helped Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The NXT 2.0 star's interference led to a big win for The Tribal Chief.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, McIntyre noted that Reigns has been receiving a lot of help from his family, and Clash at the Castle was no different. The former WWE Champion plans on visiting his arch-rival's family members, including The Rock in Hollywood.

"Like I said without the backup he belongs to me and it was very much a bit physical back-and-forth but he very much belonged to me. And the crowd was very much in my corner and I loved every second of it until the inevitable, he's always got something up his freaking sleeve or Paul Heyman gifts him something or the family gifts him something. You know how big the family is. I mean, we're gonna have to start going door to door around the world and pay some visits. So I don't know, Hollywood here I come, I've been knocking on The Rock's door soon," said Drew McIntyre. [From 2:25 to 2:51]

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"You know I'm never going to stop, never going to give up, so thank you."



Hold your head high,



#WWECastle "I've never felt an atmosphere like that. I'm so proud to be British.""You know I'm never going to stop, never going to give up, so thank you."Hold your head high, @DMcIntyreWWE . You've done yourself and the United Kingdom proud "I've never felt an atmosphere like that. I'm so proud to be British.""You know I'm never going to stop, never going to give up, so thank you."Hold your head high, @DMcIntyreWWE. You've done yourself and the United Kingdom proud 💙#WWECastle https://t.co/Nm1ArVdKf7

Drew McIntyre praised Roman Reigns for his incredible run

During the same conversation with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Drew McIntyre said that Roman Reigns is enjoying the best run of his WWE career.

The Scottish Warrior also mentioned how fans weren't exactly fans of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion years ago but have started cheering for him since the heel turn.

"Roman Reigns has been on the run of a lifetime. He's been our guy for ten years and it took a while for everything to clicked and it's clicked on a level that we've not seen in a long time the past two years. And it's interesting, when he was a good guy people didn't like him and he's a bad guy, people like him. But they didn't like him tonight, he's got such presence, he's a phenomenal in-ring performer," added Drew McIntyre. [From 2:05 to 2:24]

The Scottish Warrior could set his sights on Karrion Kross going forward after the two men got in each other's face at Clash at the Castle.

You can check out the full results of the Clash at the Castle by clicking here.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Check out five WWE Superstars who once worked a regular job

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi