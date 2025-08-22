“Drew (McIntyre)'s obsessed with me” - Under-utilised WWE star makes shocking claim about former champion

WWE is in Ireland at the moment, ahead of their first stop on the European Tour for SmackDown. Ahead of the show, WWE UK has shared an update of many of the company's biggest stars playing pass the phone, where Drew McIntyre claimed that Pretty Deadly spent too much time on their hair.

Kit Wilson had an interesting response to this accusation, claiming that McIntyre was actually obsessed with him.

Does he have a point?

Pretty Deadly have been underutilized on SmackDown in recent months, but they will likely be part of the upcoming shows because they are British-born wrestlers.

Drew McIntyre is also on RAW at present, so it's unlikely that the two stars will cross paths. That being said, there have been several roster changes in recent weeks, so a crossover during the European Tour wouldn't be that hard to imagine.

Sami Zayn recently moved over to WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn made the move to SmackDown as part of last week's show, indicating that some slight changes may now be made on a week-to-week basis, rather than through a draft.

WWE has opted for a draft in recent years, but it seems that these changes could mean that there is no reason for one. Zayn's move to SmackDown and LA Knight's move to RAW could allow others to move brands if needed, since Bayley has been spotted in Ireland and could be heading to SmackDown tonight.

Pretty Deadly could be featured on tonight's show, but considering the depth in the current Tag Team Division, it would be better for them to move over to RAW if they wanted more opportunities.

SmackDown's Tag Team Division is stacked, and with MFT now seemingly stepping into the picture as well, they don't look likely to be added to a story anytime soon.

