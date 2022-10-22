Drew McIntyre's opponent for WWE Crown Jewel revealed

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently challenged Karrion Kross to a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel.

A few weeks ago, Karrion Kross made his WWE return by attacking Drew McIntyre. Since then, the Harbinger of Doom has been involved in a heated storyline with the former WWE Champion. The two men battled each other in a brutal Strap match at Extreme Rules. The match saw Karrion Kross emerge victorious, thanks to interference from Scarlett.

Following the loss, McIntyre has been on a path of vengeance. On last week's edition of SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior attacked Kross in the parking lot, ruling the latter out his Fatal Four-Way match and a shot at the Intercontinental Title.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, The Scottish Warrior was interviewed by Kayla Braxton.

During the interview, Drew McIntyre said that Karrion Kross pushed him to his breaking point at Extreme Rules. He added that the only way for this rivalry to end was in a Steel Cage match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross in a steel cage match is set for Crown Jewel. #SmackDown Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross in a steel cage match is set for Crown Jewel. #SmackDown

The Steel Cage match could spell the end of this heated rivalry. It remains to be seen whether McIntyre will finally overcome the former NXT Champion. It also remains to be seen whether Scarlett will play a part in the contest.

