Drew McIntyre's savage response to Randy Orton's epic Tik Tok post

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the upcoming PPV SummerSlam. In order to build up for this match, both Superstars are constantly involved in work -- especially outside the ring.

Most recently, we saw Randy Orton post an epic Tik Tok in which he was seen playing with two action figures -- one was his, and the other was that of McIntyre. In the video, Randy Orton showed how he wants the match between him and McIntyre to turn out. Obviously, he picked himself as the winner and even carried a tiny belt for his shoulders.

Following that, Drew McIntyre took to Twiter to react to this particular video and stated that this is one of the last times when Randy Orton will play with himself. He further went on to say that come SummerSlam; the Viper must be ready to have his hands and leg broken.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say,

“Enjoy these last special moments where you can play with yourself, @RandyOrton, because I’m going to break both your arms and legs at #SummerSlam.”

Enjoy these last special moments where you can play with yourself, @RandyOrton, because I'm going to break both your arms and legs at #SummerSlam https://t.co/P2sLrTTVWq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 15, 2020

The feud between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton

After Edge was forced to take some time off due to serious injuries, Randy Orton continued to get more and more vicious in his 'Legend Killer' gimmick. From Christian to Big Show, there were a lot of big names who got punted by Orton on WWE RAW. Most recently, he attacked Ric Flair.

Amidst all this, Randy Orton set his sights on the WWE Championship and challenged Drew McIntyre for a title match. Once this match was booked, Orton spotted his best opportunities and used them to get the better off the champion. After a few altercations, they are now set to lock horns at the upcoming PPV.

Everyone knows my story, now you can watch it. That run on the indies made me who I am today: a better man, a better wrestler & a better performer.....But why did I ever go clean shaven?! pic.twitter.com/VPmH9CRgL5 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 14, 2020

There have been rumours about WWE reportedly wanting to let Randy Orton walk out of SummerSlam with the WWE Championship. However, both Superstars are enjoying an incredible run on RAW, and it will be hard to predict one as a favourite ahead of their title match.