Drew McIntyre says a former champion hasn't congratulated him on 2nd WWE title win

Following tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to respond to a tweet posted by Stu Bennett (fka Bad News Barrett) and stated that the former Nexus leader is yet to congratulate him for his 2nd WWE title win.

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, announcers Vic Joseph and Stu Bennett were discussing the upcoming Royal Rumble event, and talked about the WWE title match between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg. Joseph proceeded to ask Bennett if he had congratulated Drew McIntyre on his 2nd WWE title win, which took place on an episode of WWE RAW last year. Bennett responded by revealing that McIntyre didn't congratulate him on his 2nd Intercontinental title win, back in 2012.

Soon after, a fan asked Drew McIntyre why he didn't congratulate Stu Bennett on his 2nd Intercontinental title win. Bennett noticed the tweet and urged Drew McIntyre to answer the question.

The WWE Champion responded to the tweet and stated that he remembers writing a congratulatory note to Bennett with a feather quill. Drew McIntyre then added that he is yet to receive a congratulatory text from Bennett for his 2nd WWE title win over Randy Orton. Check out the exchange below:

Hey @DMcIntyreWWE,



Why haven’t you congratulated @StuBennett on his second intercontinental title win back in 2012 yet?#WWENXT — Tyler Douglas (@IAmTDouglasXIII) January 28, 2021

I remember writing a heartfelt congratulatory note with a feather quill. I’ve yet to even receive a text saying well done from my old mate Stu for my second title win.....only been ten weeks & two days now https://t.co/j6AV3w7urt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 28, 2021

Drew McIntyre is currently in his 2nd WWE title reign

Drew McIntyre's first WWE title reign came to an end at the Hell In A Cell PPV, where Randy Orton defeated The Scottish Psychopath to win the coveted belt inside the hellish structure. Mere weeks later, McIntyre defeated Orton to win back the belt and kick off his second WWE title reign.

A while back, Stu Bennett had opened up on Drew McIntyre becoming the first British WWE Champion:

Just to be clear, I’ve known Drew since I think 2005. I used to wrestle together with him in the UK. We both got hired by WWE on the same day. We still lived together in developmental. To this day, we’re very good friends. I congratulated him when he won the championship. We speak regularly. And yeah, still very tight with him. So, I’m thrilled for him, but let’s be honest, Drew McIntyre knows I would kick his a**. If I ever got came back into a ring with him, I would kick his a, and he knows that. It’s that simple.

Drew McIntyre is currently one of the biggest Superstars in the industry and is all set to take on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the first time ever, at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. As for McIntyre and Stu Bennett, they go way back, and are good friends in real life.