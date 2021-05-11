"I'm such a fan of his in general" - Top WWE star on Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre has praised Roman Reigns and stated he is a fan of the WWE Universal Champion. McIntyre applauded the work that The Tribal Chief is doing right now and drew comparisons with himself.

Roman Reigns has transformed his WWE character over the last year, turning over to the dark side and embracing it fully. Fans and critics have loved the gimmick change which happened last year. His alliance with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso has helped make his transition to a bad guy even more believable.

In a recent interview with Dazn, two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre praised Reigns and stated that the SmackDown star's work right now is believable.

"I'm such a fan of his in general, and especially the work he's doing right now is believable. He's feeling it. He knows where he's at as a character, and it's pretty much the opposite of what he used to be. Where he used to be is where I'm at right now in being the fighting champion, putting the work, and being the workhorse. It's interesting how those roles are flipped. I’m excited about the possibility of what we can do down the line because he's absolutely killing it right now," said Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre also teased a potential match between him and Roman Reigns in the future, acknowledging that there's a possibility that the two could meet each other at WrestleMania 38 next year.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns in recent years

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have feuded with each other a few times in recent years. The two feuded in 2018 and 2019 on RAW in singles and tag team competition.

Their most recent meeting was at last year's Survivor Series in a Champion vs. Champion match when McIntyre was the WWE Champion and Reigns was the Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief got the better of the Scottish Warrior on that occasion as he choked out McIntyre for the win.