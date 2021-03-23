Top WWE star says Goldberg is a "genuine legend"

WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre has called Goldberg a "genuine legend" and that he was grateful to face the former Universal Champion at Royal Rumble.

Goldberg and Drew McIntyre faced each other for the first and only time in WWE at Royal Rumble earlier this year. McIntyre came into the match as WWE Champion and retained the title after defeating the veteran Superstar in under three minutes.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre discussed his feud with Goldberg and how the WCW icon is a genuine legend in the pro wrestling industry. The two-time WWE Champion was grateful for the opportunity to face the legendary Superstar.

“I was grateful for the opportunity with Goldberg. The Royal Rumble is a significant pay-per-view, and Goldberg has a history of coming in and winning the title. People were questioning what would happen. He is a genuine legend; he draws eyeballs and he wanted to go out of his way for me. I am so appreciative to have had that match, and the moment we shared together after the match, too.”

After the match at Royal Rumble, the former Universal Champion put over McIntyre by shaking his hand, following which the two Superstars hugged in the ring.

Goldberg recent matches in WWE

Goldberg's match against Drew McIntyre was set up at the RAW Legends Night show in January, where the Hall of Famer challenged the Scotsman to a match.

The match was Goldberg's first in 10 months, with his last match in WWE coming at WrestleMania 36, where he faced Braun Strowman. Strowman defeated the WCW Icon to win the Universal Championship for the very first time in his career.

Goldberg had defeated The Fiend a month prior to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his WWE career.