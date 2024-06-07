Drew McIntyre says memorable babyface segment was "the worst moment" of his life

As Drew McIntyre heads into one of the most important matches in his WWE career at this year's Clash at the Castle, he can't help but want to overwrite the memories of the previous iteration of the event. In 2022, McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns in the main event in front of a heavily supportive UK crowd. Following the match, The Scottish Warrior joined Tyson Fury in singing Don McLean's American Pie, a moment Drew doesn't look too kindly back upon.

McIntyre's loss at Clash at the Castle kept him away from the title picture for the longest time as he then got occupied with other feuds with the likes of Karrion Kross and Gunther. With the inauguration of the World Heavyweight Championship last year, Drew McIntyre has made it his goal to hold it for more than six minutes at least.

Speaking in an interview with Cultaholic, the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship described how awful his experience at the previous event was, and how he looks to make sure things are different this time:

"Getting Clash in Wales and doing the first big stadium show since SummerSlam '92 and getting to main event [is big] - obviously I wasn't happy getting screwed and the worst moment of my life, singing that stupid song afterwards. But I'm very happy that if you believe, and you keep working, you might just get a redo. And it's not just a redo. It couldn't be anymore perfect. It's literally in Glasgow where I went to uni for four years. 30 minutes from there. It's where I grew up." , said Drew McIntyre [1:57 - 2:24]

Check out the full interview below:

Drew McIntyre might score his biggest win in little over a week

While Drew McIntyre has won world championships in WWE before, it has been under unfortunate circumstances. Main eventing WrestleMania 37, The Scottish Warrior ran through Brock Lesnar and won the WWE Championship in front of an empty performance center. He later beat Orton to become a two-time champion, but again it was in front of no in-person fans.

In April, Drew seemingly got his long-awaited moment by dethroning Seth Rollins, but it was ruined by CM Punk who attacked the new World Heavyweight Champion. This prompted Damian Priest to run out and cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase to snatch the title from Drew.

At this point, there looms a lot of uncertainty over whether or not Drew McIntyre will manage to come out on top given the threat of CM Punk interfering once more.

Hit the discuss button and let us know your theories on what you think will happen in Glasgow.

