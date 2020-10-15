Randy Orton is regarded as one of the most talented wrestlers of his generation, and perhaps one of the most gifted Superstars over the last two decades. The Apex Predator became the youngest world champion back in 2004, when he defeated Chris Benoit for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Randy Orton has been a key player in WWE over the last 15 years or more, but he may have not been in the position he is today if WWE had acted upon the numerous controversies that he was involved in away from the ring.

Current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has not shied away from alluding to that in his feud with Randy Orton, and in a recent interview, he revealed how The Legend Killer "got away with murder" in his WWE career.

Drew McIntyre reveals Randy Orton "got away with murder" in his WWE career

While speaking to Metro, The Scottish Psychopath revealed why he brought up Orton's personal issues to the feud, and said that the 13-time World Champion himself agrees that he should have been fired by WWE in the past for his behavior.

"I was obviously aware of it (Orton's attitude issues). I didn’t get jealous, I never had that mentality but it was interesting to hear. I never saw it at the worst, I guess – I heard the stories from the people that were there. I saw enough that I spoke about during the promos live on television. There’s a lot of truth to this story, and the things that Randy got away with. He says himself, he should have been fired a lot of times. The truth is, he was so good, so talented and had so much potential, that’s why he got away with murder."

McIntyre was referring to various backstage stories that have been going around over the years about Randy Orton and his bad attitude. His talent saved his WWE career, which eventually led to him having exceptional feuds on WWE television.

Orton has not been in the eye of the storm in the last few years, and it seems that he has put behind him the bad boy behavior that had plagued him for years.