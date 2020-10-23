Randy Orton has had a great 2020, first with his feud with the returning Edge and now in a storyline against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Orton brought back the "legend killer" gimmick and has taken out numerous legends over the last few months.

Randy Orton will once again face Drew McIntyre at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which will take place this weekend, this time inside the Hell in a Cell. Ahead of this Sunday's title match, McIntyre made a big accusation against Orton, claiming that the 13-time world champion wasn't even trying before a major feud in WWE.

Drew McIntyre says Randy Orton wasn't even trying in WWE

The current WWE Champion spoke Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about numerous things, including his opponent at Hell in a Cell, Randy Orton. The Scottish Psychopath said that he has to be at the top of his game when coming up against Orton, but opined that Orton wasn't really interested before his feud with Edge earlier this year:

"I mean, you got to be on your game in every possible way to try to keep up with someone like Randy Orton. I mean, in general, in the past he wasn't really trying. He was just so naturally gifted. He was one of the best in the world, but I don't know when it was, but I think it was around the time Edge came back. He suddenly found his next gear. He was so incredibly motivated and wanted to give it all to his promos, his in-ring game. He wants to go out there and he wants to steal the show every single week and it's a Randy I've never seen before. It motivates me personally, because I know, 'Okay, I got to step up to his level.'" (H/T WrestlingInc)

Prior to his feud with McIntyre, Randy Orton had two matches with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, following his return to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble. They first faced off at WrestleMania 36, where Edge got the win, and then at Backlash Orton defeated Edge in what was dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever".

Edge suffered an injury in that match which will keep on the shelf for a few months.