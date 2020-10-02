WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has had quite a few ups and downs in his pro wrestling, which has culminated in this fantastic championship run that he's currently on.

Drew McIntyre's journey to the top of the WWE has been as a result of his passion for pro wrestling and the things that he has learnt from various people in the industry. Two WWE Hall of Famers that he was influenced by are The Road Warriors, Hawk and Animal.

Drew McIntyre reveals the best tag team of all-time

Drew McIntyre revealed in an interview with Vincente Beltran that the legendary duo of Hawk and Animal are the greatest tag team in the history of the business. The WWE Champion said that the Legion of Doom, which was their name in WWE, were influential and that he was a fan of theirs.

"Yes, Legion of Doom or Road Warriors, they were the best tag team of all time without a doubt. Wherever they went, they were at the top of the card, they drew money, they brought people to the stadiums, and they created the expression 'Road Warrior Pop', which is when you go out on stage and the stadium goes crazy. That's why there's this expression, because they were so big."

He revealed that he got a chance to spend some time with Road Warrior Animal, who sadly passed away recently. Drew McIntyre said that he was a big fan of Road Warriors while growing up and that it was easy for him to buy their merchandise.

"I grew up being a big fan of them, and then I got to spend some time with Animal. I didn't get a chance to meet Hawk, but he was always the nicest guy and always in love with this industry, and no one ever had a bad word about him. It's a shame that we have had this loss now." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Road Warriors were an incredibly successful and popular tag team, and they wrestler in numerous promotions. They won several tag team titles in the 80s and 90s, and had a few spells with WWE.

Road Warrior Hawk passed away in 2003, and Road Warrior Animal passed away on September 22, 2020.