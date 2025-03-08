Drew McIntyre says he would have stopped John Cena; blames star for preventing him

Tonight's episode of SmackDown featured an irate Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior was interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton, and he made some lofty claims about John Cena and another superstar.

McIntyre reminded the world that he had warned them about John Cena and that, at the Elimination Chamber, he had the opportunity to eliminate the Leader of the Cenation. Unfortunately, Damian Priest stopped him, and he was eliminated instead.

"So many people were so shocked about John Cena's actions like I didn't come out on SmackDown last week and tell everyone what kind of person he is. I would have prevented so many people having their heart broken when I Claymore'd him in his big stupid head in the Chamber, but Damian Priest had to slither in and steal the pin from behind, taking away my last chance at the world title at WrestleMania," said Drew McIntyre

As such, he blamed Priest for everything that unfolded and, in his anger, attacked The Archer of Infamy backstage before tonight's SmackDown. Of course, he also accused Priest of preventing him from main-eventing WrestleMania twice, which was probably the primary reason for his attack.

Regardless, his attention is now focused on the former World Heavyweight Champion. He claims he has nothing right now because of Priest—nothing but violence, which he plans on inflicting on the 42-year-old.

"Unprovoked? I call it well-deserved. We're on the path to WrestleMania and because of Priest, I've got nothing. I've got nothing to give but violence," claimed McIntyre

As things stand, it looks like the WWE Universe will potentially see Drew McIntyre settle his differences with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41. However, at this point, this is just speculation.

