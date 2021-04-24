Drew McIntyre says he's "very serious" about facing a world champion boxer

Drew McIntyre has fanned the flames of a potential bout against current world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, saying he's "very serious" about the fight.

In a recent appearance on the BBC Headliners podcast, The Scottish Psychopath was asked whether there was any legitimacy to the rumored scrap between himself and WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

McIntyre responded by saying if the match made sense from a business perspective, and if WWE would be willing to host the event on pay-per-view in the UK, he'd be on-board in facing The Gypsy King.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say on the possibility of facing Tyson Fury:

"It’s very serious. It makes sense. That’s the thing, I can’t just book matches myself… I can only throw things out to the universe and see what goes down. But if it makes sense from a business perspective, and I personally think it does, Tyson Fury is very much on-board, I can tell by the banter… If he throws that right hand, I might go down. But I don’t care! As long as the event happens, I’ll say whatever it takes to get it going, get people talking." Said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre describes the Tyson Fury fight as "The Battle of Britain"

During his podcast appearance, Drew McIntyre described his potential future match against Tyson Fury as "The Battle of Britain!" and emphasized he would love to face Fury on home soil in hopes of boosting the local economy, as well as uplifting local fans.

"The Battle of Britain! It’d be mental, it'd be awesome. Just to see two individuals from the UK - you realize, the UK is tiny. It can fit into Texas, one American state, three times! But to get somebody at the top of his field like a Fury, and a Drew McIntyre at the top of my field, with Fury being so entertaining and putting us together, on the WWE platform, making it happen in the UK, where we’re both from, where it all started, and getting it in the UK, it’s something exciting. Hopefully, good for the economy, good for the fanbase there, and something to be proud of."

Tyson Fury is currently preparing to defend his WBC and Lineal world heavyweight titles against fellow titleholder Anthony Joshua. As for the fight against Drew McIntyre, fans will have to wait a little while longer yet.