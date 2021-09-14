"Everyone knows what's going to happen" - Drew McIntyre predicts break up of top WWE tag team

Two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre thinks Randy Orton will turn on Riddle and break their tag team rather than it happening the other way around.

In his recent appearance on Turnbuckle Talk, Drew McIntyre was asked about WWE RAW stars he could team up with in the future. The Scotsman bemoaned the fact that several of his teammates have turned on him in the past.

McIntyre discussed the possibility of teaming up with Riddle and believes the former United States Champion would foreshadow a heel turn. He thinks that RKBro -- the team of Riddle and Randy Orton -- may break up and that Orton will be the one to turn on Riddle.

"Riddle as well (has impressed). He's so happy go lucky. If he was going to turn on you, he'd foreshadow it. He's too nice. I don't trust Randy. If you're Riddle, everyone knows what's going to happen. If Riddle turns on Randy, I will eat my hat. I don't own a hat, I'll buy one and eat it," said Drew McIntyre. (H/T Fightful)

The former WWE Champion stated that he has been impressed with current United States Champion Damian Priest, after recently getting in the ring with him.

RKBro's run on WWE RAW

Randy Orton and Riddle formed a partnership on WWE RAW earlier this year, after Riddle asked The Viper if he wanted to be in a team. Orton initially rejected that idea but eventually agreed to it.

The duo won the RAW Tag Team titles at SummerSlam when they defeated AJ Styles and Omos.

RKBro appeared to have broken up when Orton landed an RKO on Riddle last month, but they reformed after Riddle saved Orton from an attack by AJ Styles and Omos on the Red brand.

