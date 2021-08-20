Drew McIntyre reveals the kind of promos he likes

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with ET Canada to discuss his upcoming match at Summerslam, his recipe for good storylines, and the debate between scripted and unscripted promos.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. The rivalry has been simmering ever since Mahal returned and accused the Scottish Warrior of following the blueprint he had laid for becoming successful in the WWE.

Things escalated when The Modern Day Maharaja and his associates, Veer and Shanky, interfered in the Money in the Bank ladder match, costing McIntyre an opportunity to win the contract.

Drew McIntyre spoke about developing the perfect balance between scripted and unscripted content, stating that a WWE Superstar should not solely depend on reciting someone else's script word-to-word. Providing an insight into his process, McIntyre revealed that he uses the writers’ help to structure his thoughts properly.

“I think if you read it off the paper, then that's on you. You should not just take somebody's words and try and recite them word for word because it's not going to be real. It's going to come across as fake. People are going to see it in your tone, in your eyes. If they don't feel it, then you're just wasting TV time and wasting your opportunity. If you're able to work with the writer and get your voice, you've got to stay within the confines of the story. You can't just go out there, just do whatever you want. Go into business for yourself and not match the storyline that you're in. You do have to match what you're doing that week with whatever the long-term goal is. So you get with your writer. Okay, this is the story. This is what we're trying to get to,” said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre reveals the secret behind his recent promo on RAW

Discussing his promo on RAW this week, McIntyre said that the audience at the AT&T Center was buzzing with energy. So he thought of asking the live crowd how many of them felt Jinder Mahal would win.

Following that, he asked the audience to raise their hands if they felt Drew was winning at SummerSlam. Finally, Drew McIntyre closed the segment with, “Survey says, you're sc**wed,” conveying an ominous message to Jinder Mahal.

The Scottish Warrior revealed that he thought of this on the fly when he saw the crowds raising their hands with him when he was getting ready to deliver the Claymore.

