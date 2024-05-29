Drew McIntyre sends a five-word message after a huge announcement made by WWE

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at the 2024 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. On Instagram, he sent a five-word message in the lead-up to the PLE.

At WrestleMania XL, McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship after dethroning Seth Rollins. However, he mocked CM Punk, who attacked the new World Champion, leading to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Priest immediately became the new World Heavyweight Champion and ruined McIntyre's crowning moment.

During the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Triple H confirmed that The Judgment Day member would defend the World Heavyweight Championship against McIntyre. Taking to Instagram, the former champion sent a five-word message, hyping up his upcoming title match.

Check out McIntyre's post:

"‘If Drew loses we riot’," wrote McIntyre.

Dutch Mantell discussed Drew McIntyre re-signing with WWE

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Drew McIntyre played the right cards in the lead-up to his contract extension with WWE.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran suggested that McIntyre had WWE guessing about his future and teased a potential AEW signing. Mantell said:

"Well, he's saying the truth because there's a lot going on behind that curtain all the time. It's politicking 24x7." Mantell continued, "Okay, what did he say? He says I know better, that's what he said right, Drew? He says, 'Yeah, you gotta game the system.' So he was going in there, I'm not gonna sign, I'm not gonna sign and he got them thinking, well, AEW is there. He couldn't have done this without AEW. They would think to themselves, as I did, as you did, as everybody did: 'Hey, where is he going to go and make the money he's making now?' And the answer is nowhere without a billionaire running that other company."

Drew McIntyre has committed his future to the Stamford-based company. He will aim to win the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his home country and eventually clash with CM Punk when the latter gets the green light to return to in-ring action.

