Drew McIntyre sends a huge message after being put through glass on WWE SmackDown; seemingly makes a big reveal

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 29, 2025 01:36 GMT
Drew McIntyre (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Drew McIntyre sent a massive message after he was put through the glass in a car. He was hit with the South of Heaven by Damian Priest, who again brawled with the Scotsman on the blue brand.

The McIntyre-Priest feud began several months ago. Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre, winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. Priest also prevented McIntyre from winning the title at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

On X, McIntyre claimed that he was put through real glass, which went in his eye. This was seemingly a reference to CM Punk's real-life brawl with Jack Perry back at AEW All In, which was hosted in London and also hosted this week's SmackDown.

"That was real glass… It got in my eye," wrote McIntyre

Check out McIntyre's post on X:

Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The former Judgment Day member also prevented The Scottish Warrior from winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

WWE hasn't yet officially announced McIntyre vs. Priest for WrestleMania 41. The two superstars are expected to cross paths in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edited by Angana Roy
