Drew McIntyre sends a message to CM Punk after taking a massive shot at him during WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to send a message to CM Punk after taking a dig at him during this week's episode of RAW.

The Scottish Warrior proudly claimed responsibility for The Second City Saint's injury which he sustained at the Royal Rumble. The latter is expected to be out of action for numerous months. Meanwhile, McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday, and he'll challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. He stated on RAW that he ruptured his eardrums during the 6-man match, but he won't be missing The Show of Shows, unlike Punk.

Before RAW ended, Drew McIntyre took to X to share the clip of him roasting The Voice of the Voiceless from his in-ring segment and wrote that he'll be dedicating his World Title match to CM Punk.

The last time Drew McIntyre was world champion was during the pandemic, and he never got the chance to hold the WWE Championship in front of a live audience. He has the opportunity to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 when he faces Seth Rollins. It'll be interesting to see whether he emerges victorious.

