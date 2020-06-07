Drew McIntyre sends a message on Twitter on his birthday, Renee Young responds

Drew McIntyre is the reigning WWE Championship, winning it from Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36

Drew McIntyre also won the top championships at Impact Wrestling and Evolve

Drew McIntyre will look to retain the championship against Bobby Lashley at Backlash

On his birthday, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has received a lot of wishes, personally and through social media. Drew McIntyre tweeted a thanks to each of the people who sent him a wish for his birthday.

Drew McIntyre assured his fans by telling that he read each and every wish post on social media. He thanked the fans for being a huge part on his journey that led to him becoming the WWE Champion and stated that his journey was just at its start.

Drew McIntyre wants to celebrate his birthday with a tradition he has followed for many years. Like a true pro wrestler, he will celebrate his birthday with a heavy leg day.

Thanks for all the birthday wishes, I see them all. Every one of you have played a part in my journey & we’re just getting started. Now for my birthday tradition... heavy leg day pic.twitter.com/bsvBNzTAQo — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 6, 2020

Renee Young responded to McIntyre's tweet and wished the Champion.

Happy Birthday dude! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 6, 2020

Drew McIntyre's career has been a whirlwind of success and failure

After a brief and unsuccessful debut on the main roster, McIntyre returned to the developmentals before returning to the main roster as 'The Chosen One' of WWE boss Vince McMahon. While pushed heavily at first, he quickly became relegated to secondary and comedic roles, finally joining forces with fellow future WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater, leading to the formation of 3MB, a lower-midcard faction that mostly lost matches to bigger teams.

After being released by WWE, McIntyre went on to reinvent himself at the indy scene. Now known as Drew Galloway, he especially found success at Impact Wrestling, then known as TNA and Evolve, winning the top championships of both promotions.

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre eventually returned to WWE and started competing in the NXT brand, winning the NXT Championship. Less than five months since his NXT debut, McIntyre went on to defeat Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship. He was undefeated until a championship loss to Andrade 'Cien' Almas.

McIntyre re-debuted on the main roster as the enforcer for Dolph Ziggler and went on to take part in various rivalries, until his win at the Royal Rumble 2020. McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship, more than a decade after McMahon's prophecy.

McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against a motivated Bobby Lashley on WWE Backlah.