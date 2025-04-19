Drew McIntyre is on a path to take revenge on Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41. He is set to face Priest in a Sin City Street Fight on Sunday. The Scottish Warrior sent a message to the fans just hours before Night One on his social media.

Damian Priest eliminated The Scottish Warrior from both the Men's Royal Rumble and Chamber Matches. And now, McIntyre is set to settle his score in a Street Fight against The Archer of Infamy on The Grandest Stage of Them All on Night Two.

McIntyre took to Instagram just hours before WrestleMania 41 to send a message to the fans. He announced the drop of the new Project Rock collection.

"You Against You. The new @projectrock collection has dropped," wrote McIntyre.

The Project Rock is an initiative by none other than The Rock. It'll be interesting to see where this announcement leads to ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Drew McIntyre insults WWE fans during WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Show

The Scottish Warrior is set to face Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania Sunday in Las Vegas. Ahead of the show, McIntyre showed up at WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Show and insulted a fan during the event.

Drew poked fun at a fan who was wearing a Michael Cole t-shirt. He said he was the only fan of the Monday Night RAW commentator. He then proceeded to throw a can of deodorant at the fan who celebrated after catching it. You can watch the hilarious Instagram video below:

Fans have enjoyed this heel run of Drew McIntyre a lot over the past few years. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre can walk out victorious at this year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

