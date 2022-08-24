Drew McIntyre sends a two-word message to returning WWE Superstar

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre sent a message to Johnny Gargano, who recently returned to the company.

The Chosen One punched his ticket to Clash at The Castle when he defeated Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match on SmackDown before SummerSlam. Last week, McIntyre came face-to-face with Roman Reigns. In the end, he delivered Claymore to the champion.

Last Monday, fans were shocked when Johnny Gargano made his return to the company as he appeared on the red brand. Drew McIntyre recently took to Twitter to send a message to the returning superstar by sharing a rare image of the two as Evolve Tag Team Champions:

"Welcome back, @JohnnyGargano 🤝"

During their time in Evolve, Gargano and McIntyre defeated Chris Hero (aka Kassius Ohno) and Tommy End (aka Aliester Black) to become the inaugural champions.

Johnny Gargano replies to Drew McIntyre's message

After losing at WarGames, Gargano addressed the crowd on NXT 2.0. and was written off on television. The Rebel Heart made a surprising return after nine months in WWE when he showed up on RAW. During his return, he was interrupted by former protege Theory who got superkicked at the end of the segment.

Fans rejoined as they were familiar with Gargano's work on the black and gold brand and couldn't wait to see what was next. Drew McIntyre, who is currently the number one contender for Roman Reigns' WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, tweeted a message to the returning superstar. Here's what Gargano had to say in return:

"Us."

Given that the two have teamed up during their time on the Black and Gold brand for live events and house shows, it would be interesting to see these superstars cross paths again on the main roster.

