Drew McIntyre sounds a warning shot to new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre has sent a message to the new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. McIntyre believes The All-Mighty has earned the right to be WWE Champion but has cautioned him to keep his eyes on those around him.

The Scottish Warrior made an appearance on RAW Talk to discuss his superb match against his former best friend, Sheamus. Of course, it came as no surprise that McIntyre had some thoughts on Bobby Lashley's championship victory as well.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had a solid run as champion in 2020, having a combined reign of 299 days with the title. Being an experienced champion, McIntyre had a piece of advice for the new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

"I'm gonna give a piece of advice to old Lashley. As somebody who has been champion for a very long time, there are a lot of pressures that come with being champion. You know The Miz found them pretty quick. I'm sure he was awake every single night after he screwed me out of the title. Cold sweats, waking up, phone ringing, jumping. Tonight he tried to figure out a way to get out of the match. Lashely is not gonna be worried about the physical aspect like Miz was. But, you surround yourself with a bunch of associates, a bunch of friends they get a little bit jealous. Suddenly the friends want what you got. Watch your buddies Lashley. Bit of free advice."

Right now, the only thing on Bobby Lashley's mind will be celebrating his win with his fellow Hurt Business associates. However, the WWE Champion better have eyes on the back of his head as there are several challengers waiting for a chance at the title.

Drew McIntyre's advice to Bobby Lashley comes from personal experience

Drew McIntyre speaks from experience when he tells Lashley to keep an eye out for his friends. McIntyre himself is currently embroiled in a feud with his former best friend, Sheamus.

The two put on a superb match to kick off tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Scottish Warrior emerged victorious but did not come out of the match without some bruises.

Both men left it all in the ring, but the feud is far from over. Do you think Sheamus will continue to be a thorn in Drew McIntyre's side? Is their friendship irreparable? Share your thoughts with us down below.