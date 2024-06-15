Drew McIntyre sends out a request ahead of main event at WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland

In a few hours, Drew McIntyre will attempt to dethrone the World Heavyweight Champion at the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland. The home country hero has requested his people to give him all they have during the main event.

It all started in October last year when McIntyre challenged then-champion Seth Rollins for the belt. After repeated failed attempts, he finally got his win over The Visionary at WrestleMania, no less, in April. However, his celebration was ruined by the former Money in the Bank contract holder Damian Priest and, the Scot's organic rivalry with CM Punk.

McIntyre's win over Rollins was not enough. His enemies were one too many. While gloating over an injured Punk on the grand stage, The Straight Edge Superstar got physical and attacked The Scottish Warrior. This was the catalyst for the latter to lose the title he had just won in five minutes to The Judgment Day star. Two months later, McIntyre has another opportunity to rectify what transpired.

Trending

"Glasgow, give me everything 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #WWECastle," Drew McIntyre wrote on Instagram, sharing snippets of the Kickoff event the previous night.

The upcoming title match is also notable for being yet another McIntyre main event at Clash at the Castle. The last time, he lost to Roman Reigns due to interference by Solo Sikoa. The Scot has made it clear that this is also something he has in mind heading into his match against Damian Priest.

Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles will kickoff WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland

Another headliner of the PLE is the sequel to Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. The bout will be contested under the "I Quit" rules and will open the show, as per Xero News.

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare is the top guy in WWE today. He has headlined every PLE in 2024, barring the Elimination Chamber Perth, which he did not compete in. However, Clash at the Castle is all about Drew McIntyre's redemption story.

It's also worth noting that The Scottish Warrior is one of the few wrestlers in the sports entertainment giant who scored a pinfall victory over Cody Rhodes since the latter's return to WWE in 2022. Rhodes has since expressed a desire to face McIntyre down the line.