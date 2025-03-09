Drew McIntyre sends six-word message to Damian Priest after WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre was recently drafted to Friday Night SmackDown as part of WWE's Transfer Window. The Scotsman seemingly felt he was being robbed of major opportunities on RAW. Since he moved to the blue brand, Damian Priest has been a huge roadblock in his way.

Ad

Damian Priest was the one who eliminated McIntyre from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, costing him two chances to headline WrestleMania 41. The latest episode of SmackDown kicked off with The Scottish Warrior launching a backstage attack on The Archer of Infamy.

After McIntyre won his match against Jimmy Uso, it was Priest's turn to return the favor. The Punishment attacked his rival from behind as officials tried to separate them.

Ad

Trending

Following the events of the blue show, Drew McIntyre had a message for Damian Priest. In his signature style, McIntyre seemingly challenged Priest to a match. On X/Twitter, he shared a viral meme of The Archer of Infamy in the form of a GIF, where he was flipping his hair. The former WWE Champion even called his rival "Temu Undertaker."

“You wanna do it Temu Taker?” McIntyre wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest could clash at WrestleMania 41

Since the conclusion of the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, some reports have claimed that WWE has been exploring the idea of crafting a storyline between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. This might lead to a singles match between them at The Showcase of the Immortals.

While nothing has been officially announced, all the hints and the events of this week's SmackDown suggest that McIntyre vs. Priest might be locked for WrestleMania 41. The Scotsman and Priest are arguably two of the most consistent and reliable superstars on the current roster and deserve a spot on the biggest show of the year.

With The Show of Shows fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team will book McIntyre vs. Priest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback