Drew McIntyre sends a three-word message after qualifying for the Elimination Chamber

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre qualified for the Elimination Chamber Match. He then sent a three-word message on social media.

McIntyre defeated AJ Styles after interference from LA Knight, who was on commentary. The win also meant that the Scotsman was the first superstar to officially qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

During the show, McIntyre boldly told Triple H, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce that he would win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Taking to Twitter/X, the former WWE Champion sent a three-word message. He stated that he was best for business.

"Best for business," wrote McIntyre.

Check out McIntyre's tweet:

Expand Tweet

McIntyre has been gunning for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for months. In the past, he has unsuccessfully challenged Seth Rollins for the title.

At the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, McIntyre will be joined by five other men inside the vicious chamber. The winner will go on to face Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL.

One star who is set to join Drew McIntyre in the Men's Chamber Match is Randy Orton. On SmackDown, Orton featured in the main event against Sami Zayn, defeating the former tag team champion to qualify for the Elimination Chamber contest.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre qualifying for the Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE