The main event of RAW saw Drew McIntyre teaming up with New Day to take on Randy Orton, The Miz and John Morrision. McIntyre's team ended up picking up the big win after Randy Orton abandoned his teammates and skulked off.

Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on next week's ediiton of RAW.

Drew Mcintyre sends a warning to Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre was one of the guests on RAW Talk this week, with hosts Charly Caruso and R-Truth. During the interview, McIntyre was asked about his WWE Championship match against Randy Orton next week on RAW:

It's exactly what I've been looking for. I mean, after Hell In A Cell I'd have asked Randy nicely, 'Randy do you mind if I have my rematch?' I mean, you had two from me but after 20 years of Randy being a little bit of a d**k, it's kind of proven that he was going to say no and he's frankly scared of Drew McIntyre.

I've got the match I'm looking for - Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship - an opportunity to get my title back.

After being asked if he was confident heading into next week's match, Drew McIntyre exuded confidence. McIntyre ackowledged his mistake at Hell In A Cell which cost him the match before sending a clear warning to the WWE Champion:

I am more confident than I've ever been. There's a reason Randy has been dunking me, the reason he's been taking all the beatings, the reason he was in such a bad mood tonight sulking at ringside while I tormented him the whole time. He knows exactly what's going to happen. There was one mistake at Hell In A Cell and I was on the side of that cage right there, I let go and I crashed off that cell and through that table...that was on me. Randy goaded me up on the top of the cell, we're on the side, I went through the table, crashing through. Next week, my big-a** boot will crash through Randy Orton's face and I'm once again going to be WWE Champion.

Randy Orton will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre next week on WWE RAW.

