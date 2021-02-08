Drew McIntyre set to face Randy Orton in RAW rematch

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton in a Monday Night RAW rematch of their clash from November, WWE has confirmed.

The non-title match with see The Viper pitted against The Scottish Psychopath once again. But while these two may be familiar foes, neither man has been enjoying a relaxed evening on Monday Night RAW as of late.

Randy Orton is still knee-deep into his unusual rivalry with Alexa Bliss - and her disturbing alter egos - while her partner in crime "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is yet to resurface in WWE. Orton set the former WWE Universal Champion ablaze after their Firefly Inferno Match at last year's TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay per view.

Whereas the reigning champion, McIntyre, will surely still be reeling after being attacked by his former best friend Sheamus last week on Monday Night RAW. The Scot had been squaring up to Royal Rumble winner Edge - who is currently considering his options for a world title match at WrestleMania - when he was assaulted by the Irishman.

Shortly after, McIntyre seemingly confirmed he will be offering Sheamus a shot at his WWE Championship. But it seems he will have to contend with Randy Orton this Monday first.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton have a history

The Viper wants McIntyre next



Randy Orton challenges Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam



(Via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/nhn3hlzJ57 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) July 28, 2020

Monday Night RAW will be the next chapter in what is already a storied rivalry between McIntyre and Orton. The pair have faced each other several times in the past, including Summerslam, Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell - where Orton would finally vanquish McIntyre to claim the WWE title.

However, it wouldn't be long before McIntyre regained his prized championship, as the pair would face off again on the November 16 edition of Monday Night Raw, with the title on the line.

The question is: Will their next non-title battle be any different? Let us know in the comments.