Drew McIntyre reveals 12 dream opponents for WWE title defense, including two NJPW stars

Drew McIntyre's list consists of some interesting names.

The Scottish Psychopath won the WWE title at WrestleMania 36.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has successfully defended his WWE title against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash. The Scottish Psychopath recently had a chat with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, and shared a list of wrestlers he would like to have a WWE title match against. Drew McIntyre's 12-man dream list is certainly an interesting one, as it contains some of the biggest Superstars in WWE today.

What's more, the list includes two top wrestlers not affiliated with WWE. He began by naming the top Superstar on his list, and it is none other than The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. He mentioned how the stars never aligned for a Styles-McIntyre match, but it will eventually happen.

McIntyre then named Sheamus, with whom he has wrestled all across Europe. The next name on his list was his former teammate from his 3MB days, Jinder Mahal. Kofi Kingston was the next name on Drew's list, followed by Big E. McIntyre said that Big E is not just strong, but the strongest, and the duo would have a really interesting angle together.

McIntyre then mentioned two WWE veterans who are sure-fire future Hall of Famers, Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton. He then expressed his wish to work with Adam Cole and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era, and recalled Cole stealing his NXT title winning moment during his debut.

Drew McIntyre then revealed that he was planning to go to Japan before Triple H called him for a WWE return. He then included Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi in his list, despite the fact that both are in NJPW. The final name in his list was Cesaro, and McIntyre stated that both men requested WWE's writing team to come up with a story between the two, as they have never faced each other in the past.

Drew McIntyre realized his dream by putting down The Beast at WrestleMania 36

This is certainly an interesting list, even though we might not see a few of these matches for a long time to come. McIntyre won the WWE title at WrestleMania by defeating Brock Lesnar, the man he had eliminated in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. Once a mere enhancement talent, McIntyre is currently one of the biggest Superstars in the industry and every single one of the matches he mentioned could be a show-stealer.