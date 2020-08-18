Drew McIntyre shares honest opinion on WWE ThunderDome

WWE recently introduced the concept of ThunderDome that will allow the promotion to bring back fans virtually. The structure will be brought into use on SmackDown this week as WWE will kick off the SummerSlam weekend.

The official announcement about the WWE ThunderDome stated that it was being brought in to create a better atmosphere involving the fans. Although the spectators still can't return for the live shows, they can still be included in this creative attempt to st up a more interactive environment for WWE events.

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome. This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world."

"As WWE takes residency at the world-class Amway Center, we have reimagined our live event experience for today’s environment. In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades."

WWE ThunderDome, featuring a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras, takes WWE fans’ viewing experience to an unprecedented level starting Friday on #SmackDown, kicking off #SummerSlam Weekend! https://t.co/24IrawOj8a — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2020

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has now reacted to this idea as he revealed that he is certainly intrigued by the concept. He went on to say that he will be keeping an eye out on SmackDown, and the shows that will follow.

"I’m as intrigued as everyone else. At WWE we think so far outside the box you can’t even see the box anymore. I’ll be watching #SmackDown with a keen eye this Friday."

I’m as intrigued as everyone else. At @wwe we think so far outside the box you can’t even see the box anymore. I’ll be watching #SmackDown with a keen eye this Friday https://t.co/MhZRsrq0by — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 17, 2020

Drew McIntyre and his current run in WWE

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is currently involved in a feud with Randy Orton on RAW. Both Superstars are set to lock horns in a title match at the upcoming PPV, SummerSlam, and the Scottish Psychopath will look to extend his championship reign on the red brand.

There were backstage rumours about WWE possibly wanting Randy Orton to walk out of SummerSlam with the title. However, it remains to be seen if the creative will put the gold on the 'Legend Killer'.

Both Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are enjoying a compelling run in WWE right now. While McIntyre has won everyone's appreciation for being a fighting champion, Randy Orton has had everyone in awe with his heelish actions over the last few months. Their upcoming match has had an intense build-up, and hopefully, it will find a deserved ending at the PPV.