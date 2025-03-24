  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Drew McIntyre shares major update about potential appearance on RAW in Glasgow

Drew McIntyre shares major update about potential appearance on RAW in Glasgow

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Mar 24, 2025 09:47 GMT
Drew McIntyre is on SmackDown [Image via wwe.com]
Drew McIntyre is currently a SmackDown Superstar! [Image via WWE.com]

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will be live from Glasgow, Scotland, as WWE continues its European Tour. Ahead of tonight's episode, former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre gave an update about a potential appearance on the red brand's show.

Ad

For those unaware, McIntyre is currently a part of WWE SmackDown, where he is involved in a rivalry with former Judgment Day member Damian Priest. Hence, technically, The Scottish Warrior has nothing to do on RAW, even though the episode is live from his country, Scotland.

However, in a recent interview with Daily Star, McIntyre gave a huge update about making a potential appearance in Glasgow. The Scottish Psychopath revealed that he has been "shouting to the right people about" making an appearance on the red brand's show. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Let’s just say I’ve been shouting about it. You never know what’s going to happen in WWE, but I’ve not been quiet about it for the past few months so we’ll see and keep our fingers and toes crossed because I promise you, the right people have been getting shouted at by me." [H/T: Daily Star]
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Adam Pearce made major announcements ahead of tonight's Monday Night RAW

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW from Glasgow, Scotland, will be an important step in the build-up toward WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the episode, GM Adam Pearce made several announcements on his X account about what fans can expect tonight.

He said:

"Honored to bring you Monday Night RAW live tomorrow night where John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof. Will John have a response to what Cody had to say last week? Tune in and find out. Speaking of last week, we saw how the show went off the air. Bron Breakker and Penta face to face. We ain't gotta wait long to see them go at it because BREAKING NEWS, tomorrow live on RAW, the Intercontinental Championship's on the line. Bron Breakker one-one-one with Penta."
Ad

Pearce further announced a Women's Intercontinental Championship match between reigning champion Lyra Valkyria and Raquel Rodriguez. He also announced a bout between Dragon Lee and Chad Gable, along with Jey Uso teaming up with a mystery partner against A-Town Down Under. CM Punk will also be making an appearance as per the RAW GM.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी