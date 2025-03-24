Drew McIntyre shares major update about potential appearance on RAW in Glasgow

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will be live from Glasgow, Scotland, as WWE continues its European Tour. Ahead of tonight's episode, former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre gave an update about a potential appearance on the red brand's show.

For those unaware, McIntyre is currently a part of WWE SmackDown, where he is involved in a rivalry with former Judgment Day member Damian Priest. Hence, technically, The Scottish Warrior has nothing to do on RAW, even though the episode is live from his country, Scotland.

However, in a recent interview with Daily Star, McIntyre gave a huge update about making a potential appearance in Glasgow. The Scottish Psychopath revealed that he has been "shouting to the right people about" making an appearance on the red brand's show. He said:

"Let’s just say I’ve been shouting about it. You never know what’s going to happen in WWE, but I’ve not been quiet about it for the past few months so we’ll see and keep our fingers and toes crossed because I promise you, the right people have been getting shouted at by me." [H/T: Daily Star]

Adam Pearce made major announcements ahead of tonight's Monday Night RAW

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW from Glasgow, Scotland, will be an important step in the build-up toward WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the episode, GM Adam Pearce made several announcements on his X account about what fans can expect tonight.

He said:

"Honored to bring you Monday Night RAW live tomorrow night where John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof. Will John have a response to what Cody had to say last week? Tune in and find out. Speaking of last week, we saw how the show went off the air. Bron Breakker and Penta face to face. We ain't gotta wait long to see them go at it because BREAKING NEWS, tomorrow live on RAW, the Intercontinental Championship's on the line. Bron Breakker one-one-one with Penta."

Pearce further announced a Women's Intercontinental Championship match between reigning champion Lyra Valkyria and Raquel Rodriguez. He also announced a bout between Dragon Lee and Chad Gable, along with Jey Uso teaming up with a mystery partner against A-Town Down Under. CM Punk will also be making an appearance as per the RAW GM.

