Drew McIntyre shares a photo with Lamine Yamal and sends a bold message

Drew McIntyre shared a photo with Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal during WWE's visit to Spain. The company hosted this week's episode of SmackDown live from Barcelona.

Yamal is signed to Barcelona and also plays as a winger for the Spanish national football team. He is a product of Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia. The 17-year-old is one of the best wingers in football and has represented Spain at multiple levels, including Euro 2024, where he played a crucial role in Spain's title-winning campaign.

On Instagram, McIntyre shared a photo with Yamal and claimed that both of them were the chosen ones.

"Chosen One 🤝 Chosen One" wrote McIntyre

Check out McIntyre's post on Instagram:

When McIntyre first made his way into WWE in 2007, he was introduced on the main roster as the chosen one by then-CEO Vince McMahon. The star was given numerous chances to showcase his talents as McMahon thought he was the future of the company. The reference to this was made in McIntyre's post alongside Lamine Yamal.

Drew McIntyre is feuding with Damian Priest on WWE SmackDown. The two superstars have had issues for almost a year, dating back to WrestleMania XL when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The former champion also defeated the Scotsman at Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event, preventing him from becoming a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Priest also eliminated McIntyre from the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, ruining his chances of becoming the number one contender for the WWE Championship.

It remains to be seen how their rivalry will unfold en route to WrestleMania 41.

