Drew McIntyre and Sheamus attacked before the tournament match by a surprise team on WWE SmackDown

Brawling Brutes members Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were viciously ambushed by The Viking Raiders on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Sheamus & Drew McIntyre were scheduled to be in action on tonight’s WWE Smackdown just one night before the Royal Rumble on Saturday. They could have faced Hit Row in a Tag Team Title Contenders Tournament Semifinal match.

Thanks to Ivar and Erik of the Viking Raiders, The Scottish and The Irish pulled out of a significant match which was a ladder for the SmackDown tag team title against The Usos.

The Viking Raiders invaded Sheamus and McIntyre from behind as they made their way to the ring for their match. Ivar and Erik annihilated members of the Brawling Brutes ahead of their semifinal match on WWE SmackDown.

Ivar also hit both men against the barricade with a flying crossbody. Later, WWE officials and referees intervened to stop the assault.

Following a commercial break, Hit Row members made their way to ringside for the match. They wanted a free pass to the tag team tournament, but Adam Pearce refused.

Pearce mentioned that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have a replacement team. Braun Strowman and his buddy Ricochet surprised the fans by replacing McIntyre and Sheamus.

Do you think The Scottish Warrior and The Celtic Warrior would get their revenge on The Viking Raiders? Sound off in the comments section below.

