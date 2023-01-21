Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeat top tag team in physical contest on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeated The Viking Raiders in a hard-hitting contest on WWE SmackDown.

A couple of weeks ago on the blue brand, Sheamus and McIntyre were attacked by the Viking Raiders after SmackDown went off the air. This resulted in a visibly upset duo of Sheamus and McIntyre asking for a match against The Viking Raiders.

While they weren't granted a match that night, WWE announced a SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament to determine the number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were informed that their first-round opponents for the tournament were the Viking Raiders. The news seemed to make Drew and Sheamus happy.

Tonight, SmackDown kicked off with a match between the two teams. The bout started with a brawl between both tag teams. At the start of the match, Sheamus hit Ten Beats of Bodhran on both members of the Viking Raiders, which was an indication of how physical this match would turn out to be.

Both teams took the fight to each other and put on a physical showing. The Viking Raiders came close to winning the match after Ivar hit the splash, but Sheamus was able to kick out of it.

During the closing moments of the match, Ivar went for a springboard move but got caught by Sheamus' jumping knee. McIntyre then hit a claymore on Erik while Sheamus hit Ivar with a brogue kick for the win.

With this win, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre advanced to the next round of the SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament, where they will face Hit Row, who also won their first-round match against Los Lotharios.

